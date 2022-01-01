Go
Underdogs Too

A Taco Institution

3600 Taraval Street

Popular Items

CHIPS, SALSA, & GUAC *$8.50
Signature house-made chips, pico de gallo, and guacamole
SF BURRITO *$8.99
The Mission-style favorite! Choice of meat, rice, beans, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, guacamole, & Mexican sour cream
STREET STYLE TACOS (3) *$11.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas
choose three of the following - carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asado, chorizo, or veggie (veggie has cotija cheese)
SALAD *$9.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, cilantro, onions, & tomatoes tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette,| topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
QUESADILLA *$10.99
A crispy wheat tortilla with your choice of meat, melted Jack cheese, & pico de gallo
NICK'S WAY BAJA TACO *$7.75
Beer-battered fish in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, salsa roja, & baja sauce (lime salsa)
NACHOS *$11.25
Pinto beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, & Mexican sour cream
NICK'S WAY CARNE ASADA *$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
CALIFORNIA BURRITO *$7.99
A SoCal special. Your choice of meat with French fries, Jack cheese & pico de gallo
ELOTE *$4.99
Fresh corn on the cob brushed with lime salsa & dusted with cotija cheese and cayenne pepper
Location

3600 Taraval Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 am
