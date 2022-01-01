Underdogs Too
A Taco Institution
3600 Taraval Street
Popular Items
Location
3600 Taraval Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Pizza Place on Noriega
A little slice of Boston in the Outer Sunset. Come by for a pie and stay for the cold beers and great wines. Takeout and outdoor dining only (at this time).
Prime Steakhouse
Prime Rib Steakhouse
0046 - Stonestown
Come in and enjoy!
Gram Cafe & Pancake
Come on in and enjoy!