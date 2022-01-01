Go
Underdogs Tres

A Taco Institution

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

1224 9th Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)

Popular Items

SAN FRANCISCO BURRITO *$13.99
The Mission-style favorite! Rice, beans, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, guacamole, & Mexican sour cream, on a WHOLE WHEAT tortilla.
CALIFORNIA BURRITO *$11.99
A SoCal special. Your choice of meat with French fries, Jack cheese & pico de gallo
BAJA TACO *$5.75
Beer-battered fish in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, salsa roja, & baja sauce (lime salsa)
QUESADILLA *$4.75
A crispy wheat tortilla with your choice of meat, melted Jack cheese, & pico de gallo
NICK'S WAY CARNE ASADA *$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
NICK'S WAY BAJA TACO *$7.75
Beer-battered fish in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, salsa roja, & baja sauce (lime salsa)
SAN DIEGO BURRITO *$11.99
No rice or beans! Your choice of meat with cheese, guacamole, & pico de gallo
CHIPS, SALSA, & GUAC *$8.50
Signature house-made chips, pico de gallo, and guacamole
GRILLED CORN & BLACK BEAN TACO SALAD *$9.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, cilantro, onions, & tomatoes tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette,| topped with guacamole, tortilla strips, and a touch of cotija cheese
STREET STYLE TACOS (3) *$11.50
Authentic Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions on small corn tortillas.
Choose three of the following - carne asada, carnitas, pollo, pollo asado, chorizo, or veggie.
Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1224 9th Ave

San Francisco CA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
