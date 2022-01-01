Underground Burgers
Underground Burger is operating inside of Jake's in Lynden, Washington. We offer takeout, delivery or dine in. We think we have created the perfect burger in terms of bun, quality of meat, condiments and value, but don't take our word for it, try it for yourself!
8114 Guide Meridian
Location
Lynden WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
