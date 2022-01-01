Go
Toast

Underground Burgers

Underground Burger is operating inside of Jake's in Lynden, Washington. We offer takeout, delivery or dine in. We think we have created the perfect burger in terms of bun, quality of meat, condiments and value, but don't take our word for it, try it for yourself!

8114 Guide Meridian

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Extra Ranch$0.25
Strawberry Shake$4.99
Darigold vanilla soft serve ice cream, pureed whole strawberries, and Monin strawberry syrup, blended and topped with whipped cream.
Vanilla Shake$4.99
Darigold vanilla soft serve ice cream, Myshan Dairy milk and Monin vanilla syrup, blended and topped with whipped cream.
Double UGB$10.99
2 (1/3 pound) burgers with American cheese on our signature brioche bun with our homemade UGB Burger Spread and dressed with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Underground Burger$7.99
1/3 pound burger on our signature brioche bun with our homemade UGB Burger Spread, American cheese and dressed with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Waffle Fries (Gluten Free)$3.49
Seasoned Waffle fries served with one complimentary dipping sauce of your choice.
Extra UGB Fry Sauce$0.25
Plain UGB (meat, cheese and bun only)$6.49
1/3 pound burger with American cheese on our signature brioche bun. Burger, cheese and bun only.
Chocolate Shake$4.99
Darigold chocolate soft serve ice cream and Myshan Dairy chocolate milk, blended and topped with whipped cream.
Sub Regular Fries$3.49
See full menu

Location

8114 Guide Meridian

Lynden WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jake's Barbecue

No reviews yet

Welcome Home!

Burnt Ends

No reviews yet

Get your BBQ fixins and enjoy life!

Muddy Waters Coffee

No reviews yet

Delicious Coffee, Friendly Service, Locally Owned Drive Thru Espresso Stand

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

No reviews yet

Mexican Restaurant founded by Sonia based on her family's recipes and California/ Spanish dishes she encounter while living in the SF Bay Area

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston