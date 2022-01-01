Go
Underground Pizza Baltimore

Baltimore's Original Detroit Style Pizza kitchen. Located at Power Plant Live!

30 Market Place

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sando$14.00
Packed with our house marinated lemon pepper chicken thighs, breaded and fried, topped with lettuce, red onion, packed in two slices of cheese pizza used as bread. Available in two flavors: Tomato Aioli and Buffalo Blue.
Vegan SPO$32.00
Sautéed multi-colored sweet peppers and sweet onions on a vegan mozzarella pizza with two stripes of red sauce and a sprinkle of vegan parm.
The Vegan Woodlands$31.00
A vegan take on our Woodlands Pizza with vegan mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
The Fauxnivore (Vegan "Meatlovers")$33.00
Our vegan meat lovers pie featuring vegan sausage, vegan chorizo, & vegan pepperoni on a vegan cheese Detroit style pie.
Vegan Funfetti$35.00
Sautéed multi-colored sweet peppers and sweet onions on a vegan mozzarella pizza with two striped of red sauce, a drizzle of nut-free vegan pesto, and a sprinkle of vegan parm.
Cosa Nostra$14.00
A stuffed pizza take on a classic Italian sub, this original UPC sandwich is rosemary roasted ham, hot capicola, imported pepperoni, and Italian salami topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, vinaigrette, with muffuletta olive mix on slices of UPC classic cheese pizza for bread.
The Vegan Classic$30.00
The vegan take on our classic pizza. Using vegan mozz & parm with two stripes of our signature red sauce.
The Vegan Chicken Parm$32.00
The vegan version of our chicken parm features Gardein chicken nuggets on a bed of our signature red sauce topped with vegan parm and vegan mozz all layered out on top of one of our signature vegan mozzarella Detroit style pies.
The Carol Baskin$31.00
The original UPC Vegan option featuring tomatoes and spinach galore on a vegan mozzarella Detroit style pizza, two stripes of our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of vegan parm.
The Vegan Roni Boi$30.00
A vegan take on our Roni Boi pizza with vegan mozzarella & parm, and vegan pepperoni with our signature red sauce on top.
Location

Baltimore MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am








