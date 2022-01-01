Go
Underground Pizza Silver Spring

Underground Pizza - Silver Spring
Open Wednesday - Sunday - Takeout & Delivery

8235 Georgia Avenue

Popular Items

The Tiger King (Meat Lovers)
A UPC original, this pie features chunks of thick-cut bacon, spicy Italian sausage, and pep cup pepperoni. It’s finished with two stripes of our signature red sauce & a drizzle of our house-made hot honey.
The Flag (Half Red / Half Green)
The best of both worlds, this pie features a zig-zag of our freshly made pesto and one stripe of our signature red sauce.
The Roni Boi (Pepperoni)
A heavy hand of cupping pepperoni cup topped with two stripes of our signature red sauce & a sprinkle parmesan.
The Nonna$28.00
This UPC signature will transport you to grandma's table with its perfect assortment of our amazing toppings. The Nonna is topped with our spicy Italian sausage with caramelized onions, topped with our house-made vodka sauce and a sprinkle of fennel pollen.
Handmade Arancini Balls$9.50
4 Risotto balls per order - handballed, breaded, and by hand with provolone and mozzarella cheeses, served with a sprinkle of parm and a side of our signature red sauce.
UPC Classic (Cheese Pizza)
A mix of mozzarella & brick cheese with two stripes of our delicious red sauce and parmesan.
Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls$10.00
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning handballed, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
The Woodlands (Mushroom)
A medley of thyme roasted mushrooms including Hen of the woods, oyster, & beech, on top of a mozzarella and gruyere Detroit style pan pizza, combined that is finished with two stripes of our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.
Hand Made Mozzarella Sticks (Epic Cheese Pulls)$11.50
Our house made mozzarella sticks are cut & breaded by hand and fried to order, accompanied with a side of our signature red sauce. Get ready for epic cheese pulls!
8235 Georgia Avenue

Silver Spring MD

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
