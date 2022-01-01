Underground Pub and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1332 Hermosa Ave. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1332 Hermosa Ave.
Hermosa Beach CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Sosta Cucina
Come on in and enjoy!
Gum Tree Cafe
Gum Tree thanks you for eating and and shopping locally.
The Brews Hall Hermosa Beach
Brewing more than just Beer!
Brother's Burritos Original
Serving south Bay locals since 2008. Come in and enjoy one of our many breakfast burrito options, or if you don't want breakfast we serve lunch all day as well.