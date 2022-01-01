Underwood Oil Inc
Come in and enjoy!
29346 State Highway 210
Popular Items
Location
29346 State Highway 210
Underwood MN
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Palmer's Kitchen + Bar
Located at Pebble Lake Golf Course, Palmer's Kitchen + Bar is an exciting new American Bistro that adds a modern twist to traditional bar & grill fare. We offer outstanding casual American cuisine, using the freshest ingredients.
Battle Lake Boathouse
Located in the heart of Minnesota lake country, Battle Lake Boathouse serves fresh craft pizza, baked in our 1.8 ton brick oven, an outstanding appetizer menu, salads, sandwiches, tap craft beer, innovative wine-on-tap, signature spirits, small batch gelato desserts and much more. Bring the family, dine in one of our eclectic Boathouse dining rooms or enjoy our outdoor "dock" in-season.
Stella's
Where small town charm meets uptown dining.
Battle Lake Boathouse
Curbside pick-up available! Daily 11AM-8PM