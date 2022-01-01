Go
Toast

Underwood Oil Inc

Come in and enjoy!

29346 State Highway 210

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8pc Bucket$13.99
2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 thighs, 1 legs
Dinner Roll$0.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$6.99
Boneless Wings
12pc Bucket$18.99
3 breast, 3 wings, 3 thighs, 3 legs
Large Pepperoni$16.99
Family Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$5.99
Bowl of Soup$4.99
Soup of the Day
Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Wedges$1.99
See full menu

Location

29346 State Highway 210

Underwood MN

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Palmer's Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Located at Pebble Lake Golf Course, Palmer's Kitchen + Bar is an exciting new American Bistro that adds a modern twist to traditional bar & grill fare. We offer outstanding casual American cuisine, using the freshest ingredients.

Battle Lake Boathouse

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Minnesota lake country, Battle Lake Boathouse serves fresh craft pizza, baked in our 1.8 ton brick oven, an outstanding appetizer menu, salads, sandwiches, tap craft beer, innovative wine-on-tap, signature spirits, small batch gelato desserts and much more. Bring the family, dine in one of our eclectic Boathouse dining rooms or enjoy our outdoor "dock" in-season.

Stella's

No reviews yet

Where small town charm meets uptown dining.

Battle Lake Boathouse

No reviews yet

Curbside pick-up available! Daily 11AM-8PM

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston