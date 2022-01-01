Go
  • Niles
  • /
  • Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen

Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen

6343 Gross Point Rd

Popular Items

Eyes Of March 4-Pack$11.00
Our Brewers collaborated to bring you a Unique (For Us) Beer. A German Bock (Lager). Light and Refreshing with Nutty Notes. This beauty has Limited Distribution in an Amazing can Designed by Joe Renda.
BA CocoVan 750ml$30.00
Cave Monster & Frites$18.00
A small mountain of pulled pork with two crispy slabs of sliced brisket bacon and gilded with melted habanero jack, and mozzarella, a proprietary giardiniera muffuletta mix, and topped with crispy onion jalapeño crisps. Served on a large bbq roll with house made cave monster sauce. Seasoned Frites Included
1/2lb Smoked Sliced Brisket$17.00
Brisket hit with a classic salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hickory until ultra tender and juicy. Served with cider slaw, house made pickles and house bbq sauce.
1/2lb Carolina Style Smoked Pulled Pork Sliders$15.00
Pork shoulder rubbed with sweet and spicy red velvet rub. Smoked low and slow until tender. Served with cider slaw, house made pickles and house bbq sauce.
1/2lb Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends$17.00
The most well marbled part of the brisket, smoked, cubed, and slathered and singed into the Kansas city classic! Served with cider slaw, house made pickles and house bbq sauce.
Teeter / Tower IPA 4-Pack$13.00
West-coast style IPA w/ Citra, Simcoe, El Dorado, Idaho 7 - 6.0% ABV
Macaroni and Cheese (8oz)$6.00
Cavatappi spiral noodles topped with super creamy five-cheese sauce.
1/2 Slab Smoked Baby Back Ribs (Memphis Style)$15.00
Memphis style dry rubbed with a proprietary sweet and spicy red velvet rub, smoked until tender. 3/4lb ave per half. Served with cider slaw, house made pickles and house bbq sauce.
Location

6343 Gross Point Rd

Niles IL

Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

