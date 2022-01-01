Go
Toast

Unforked Crown Center

Come in and enjoy!

2450 Grand Center Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Dilla$7.40
Grilled all natural chicken breast with jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spiced black bean puree. (824)
Pure Burger$5.40
Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus ground chuck, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (499)
K Fries$4.10
Golden brown skin-on Kennebec potatoes, hand-cut, fried, sprinkled with pure ocean sea salt. Organic ketchup available. (324)
Akaushi Burger$6.90
100% pure akaushi (ah-ka-oo-shi) beef is recognized for several unbelievable health benefits including having lower cholesterol than fish, chicken or turkey. Served with crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and UNspread on a toasted egg bun. (564)
The G.O.A.T Taco$5.70
1\\2 Kale$3.70
Ancient Grain Bowl$8.50
Truffle Fries$5.10
K fries tossed with truffle salt and parsley. (328)
Citrus Crunch Chicken$5.00
Honey citrus-guajillo glazed tempura all natural chicken breast with blistered onions/poblanos, fresh cilantro sprig, queso fresco. (344)
See full menu

Location

2450 Grand Center Blvd

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sheridan's Lattes and Frozen Custard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

No reviews yet

Established on August 2006, with the vision of bringing truly authentic Mexican cuisine to the Kansas City area from Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico.
Dine in, carry out , catering and private parties

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

No reviews yet

A hangout that specializes in coffee and comfort food.

Sol Cantina

No reviews yet

Sol Cantina is a casual, Southwest patio bar and grill, offering a menu with influences from the Baja peninsula, San Diego and backyards everywhere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston