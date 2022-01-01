Go
UnHitched Brewing

We offer 16 taps of fresh beer, a small rotation of cocktails/wine, and chef driven food menu. Enhance your experience with our Chef's Table dining option.
We invite you to our space, an old bowling alley, where you will find the old lanes repurposed into the taproom table and bar tops. Come ‘UnHitch from the Grind’ in downtown Louisville!

115 South Mill St

Popular Items

Fulmer's Freaky Fried Chicken$15.00
fried chicken, sweet thai chili slaw, harissa, martins potato bun. served with fries.
Brewhouse Pretzel$12.00
giant bavarian pretzel. served with warm beer cheese.
UnHitched Smashburger
choice of patty size, american cheese, shredduce, bread and butter pickles, caramelized onions, unhitched sauce. served with fries.
Chicken Fingers$6.00
3 pieces. served with fries.
Cheeseburger$6.00
american cheese. served w a side.
Fish Tacos$13.00
3 tacos. blackened haddock, chipotle lime slaw, pico de gallo, pickled onions, flour tortilla
Hearth Fired Pita$10.00
homemade farmers cheese, roasted garlic oil, fermented hot honey, sumac, za’atar.
Pepperoni$14.00
san marzano, mozzarella, provolone, local honey drizzle
Confit Wings$14.00
choice of sauce: buffalo OR louisville white bbq
Fish and Chips (FRIDAYS ONLY)$16.00
FRIDAYS ONLY. beer battered haddock, burnt lemon, malt vinegar tartar sauce. served w fries.
Location

115 South Mill St

Louisville OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
