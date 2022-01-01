Go
Toast

Uni Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

9595 Six Pines Drive • $$

Avg 4.3 (1272 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9595 Six Pines Drive

The Woodlands TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Paris

No reviews yet

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

Hearsay on the Waterway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baja Cantina & Fiesta

No reviews yet

We're passionate about bringing authentic Mexican food with a Latin and/or SoCal flare to The Woodlands along with a hip, inviting environment to hang and connect with family, friends, and colleagues!  Come in and enjoy!

The Goose's Acre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston