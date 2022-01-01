Go
Uninhibited image
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Uninhibited

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3048 Medlin Drive

Raleigh, NC 27607

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

3048 Medlin Drive, Raleigh NC 27607

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Sushi Thai Raleigh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

No reviews yet

Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!

Guasaca

No reviews yet

Introducing the Arepa and some unique South American flavors to the Triangle market!

Glenwood Grill

No reviews yet

Southern Low Country cooking in the heart of Raleigh!
PLEASE NOTE - USING GIFT CARDS FOR ONLINE TO GO ORDERS DOES
NOT WORK AT THIS TIME.
TO VIEW DESIRED MENU PLEASE CHOOSE AN APPROPRIATE PICKUP TIME

Uninhibited

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston