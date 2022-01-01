Go
Union Drafthouse Canyon

El Paso's elite and only Drafthouse that offers 100 beers on tap, craft hand-made food that covers all cravings. Wings, Pizzas, Sandwiches and more!

7470 Cimarron Plaza

Popular Items

Geske House Salad$6.48
mixed field greens topped with cranberries crushed cashews, bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic vinaigrette. Add a protein for extra
7470 Cimarron Plaza

El Paso TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
