Go
Toast

Union Station Northampton

An outdoor cabana-style bar, located just outside the main entrance of the historic train depot Union Station in Northampton. The Deck is connected to Platform- the indoor pub, and The Tunnel Bar, the subterranean martini bar that was previously a train tunnel connecting the train deck of Union Station to the outlet on Strong Avenue.

125A Pleasant St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine tossed with casear dressing topped with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Add chicken for an additional charge.
Taco of the Day$11.95
3 Adobo shredded chicken taco's topped with shredded monterey cheddar, pineapple cilantro slaw, roasted tomato and green onion. Accompanied by freshly fried tortilla chips.
Honey Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Golden brown fried chicken cutlet on a brioche roll topped with lettuce, tomato, mikes hot honey and mayo. Served with hand cut fries. Add cheese for an additional cost.
See full menu

Location

125A Pleasant St

Florence MA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caminito Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Approachable yet refined creative American fare with artisan wood fire pizzas

Northampton Brewery

No reviews yet

The Northampton Brewery brews fine ales and lagers, served with outstanding food by the friendliest staff around. We're conveniently located in downtown Northampton, Massachusetts on Brewster Court (really) smack dab in the middle of all the public parking. Come on in for a delicious meal, snacks and a couple of beers, or just a couple of beers. Whether you're sitting by the warmth of our fireplace on a chilly winter evening, or under the stars on our rooftop beer garden, our comfortable friendly environment will keep you coming back again and again.

Wurst Haus

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston