Union Station Northampton
An outdoor cabana-style bar, located just outside the main entrance of the historic train depot Union Station in Northampton. The Deck is connected to Platform- the indoor pub, and The Tunnel Bar, the subterranean martini bar that was previously a train tunnel connecting the train deck of Union Station to the outlet on Strong Avenue.
125A Pleasant St
Florence MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
