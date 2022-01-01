Go
Union 32 Craft House

Proudly serving ONLY Minnesota-made beer, including our beer brewed in house. Our self pour beer wall allows you to sample a few and find your favorite. We also have a wide variety of liquor and wine.
Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2864 Hwy 55 • $$

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$14.00
Choice of Bourbon sriracha// buffalo// Cajun dry rub//Plain
Bone in wings served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces
Union 32 BBQ Burger$17.00
Fresh chuck burger, cold smoked bacon, smoked pepper jack cheese and BBQ sauce. Served with fries
Funnel Fries with Strawberry Cream$10.00
Funnel Fries served with Strawberry cream sauce on the side and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
BYO Hamburger$14.00
Fresh chuck burger served with hand-cut fries.
Pretzel Bites$11.00
Prop & Peller Bavarian pretzel bites served with U32 cheese sauce.
Chipotle Chicken Pizza$17.00
Chipotle ranch, grilled chicken, bourbon sriracha, mozzarella cheese and bacon.
The Lloyd Wrap- Buffalo$15.00
Grilled buffalo chicken breast, cold smoked bacon, lettuce and chipotle ranch. Served with fries
Cheese Curds$12.00
Hand battered curds served with strawberry chipotle jam.
Capt Peyton Fish Basket$14.00
Beer battered alaskan pollock served with coleslaw, fries and U32 Tarter sauce.
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Hand battered made to order organic chicken served with hand-cut fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
-Toss in bourbon sriracha or buffalo sauce for additional $1.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2864 Hwy 55

Eagan MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

