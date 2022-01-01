Union 32 Craft House
Proudly serving ONLY Minnesota-made beer, including our beer brewed in house. Our self pour beer wall allows you to sample a few and find your favorite. We also have a wide variety of liquor and wine.
Come in and enjoy!
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2864 Hwy 55 • $$
Location
2864 Hwy 55
Eagan MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
