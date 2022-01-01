Go
Toast

Union An American Bistro

Come join us. A modern locally owned neighborhood restaurant.

3 Wilcox Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Arugula, apples & candied spiced pecans tossed in creamy citrus dressing, topped with bacon & brussel sprout sauté
Union Burger$15.00
Choice of cheese
Crunchy Broccoli$10.00
With sriracha Cream
House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, shaved romano, polenta croutons & red wine vinaigrette
Steak Salad$19.00
4 oz Tenderloin on mixed greens tossed in creamy bacon dressing, tomatoes, onions, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & crispy potato strings
Jerk Chicken$15.00
Coconut fried chicken, jerk mayo, mango pico & pepper jack cheese on a toasted bun.
Salmon$27.00
Bacon shaved brussel sprouts, warm, crispy potato salad & blackberry bbq sauce
PB Bite$2.00
Chocolate covered peanut butter bite
Southwest Salad$16.00
Blackened chicken, tostadas with avocado pureee spread stacked with shaved romaine, cotija cheese, red bell peppers & mango pico tossed in cumin lime vinaigrette
The Chop$29.00
Double bone-in pork chop with mashed potatoes, apple chutney & cider mustard glaze.
See full menu

Location

3 Wilcox Street

Castle Rock CO

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brit Stop Cafe

No reviews yet

British Food served at ECCLESIA

Provision

No reviews yet

Refreshment for the Journey Ahead

Tribe at Riverwalk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston