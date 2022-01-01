Union Brewhouse

Turmeric House

No reviews yet

We are pleased to introduce “ Turmeric House “ with a new taste which is reflective of unique Royal Indian & Nepalese exotic Indian gourmet experience from different parts of India & Himalayan region Nepal with modern touch.

Our extensive menu represents adventurous curries and tandoori dishes from our own unique collection from their region and origin.

The founders of Turmeric house strive for constant perfection and innovation. Our partners well experienced executive chefs, and staff take tremendous pride and pleasure in creating and serving every meal and an experience to go with it. The heart of business is devotion to authentic, freshly prepared Indian & Nepali Cuisine are paired with the finest selection of wines and liquors from around the world and support local farm business.

