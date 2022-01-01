Union City restaurants you'll love

Union City restaurants
Toast
  • Union City

Union City's top cuisines

Must-try Union City restaurants

Anytime Hawaiian image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • POKE

Anytime Hawaiian

32136 Alvarado Blvd, Union City

Avg 4.5 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Chicken$14.99
Spam Musubi$2.99
Mac Salad$3.99
Backyard Bayou image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Backyard Bayou

32280 Dyer Street, Union City

Avg 4.4 (6017 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bayou Bucket$80.00
Corn (1)$1.00
Snow Crab Legs (lb)$35.00
Tribu Grill image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Tribu Grill

32208 Dyer Street, Union City

Avg 2.8 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Cafe 86- Union City image

 

Cafe 86- Union City

34391 Alvarado-Niles Road, Union City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ube Crack Cheesecake$3.99
Our deliciously creamy ube cheesecake sitting on top of a buttery Skyflakes crust.
Ube Leche Flan Cupcake$3.99
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Ube Milk TEA$4.45
24oz Ube mixed with Milk Tea
Consumer pic

 

Sunright Tea

34563 Alvarado-Niles Rd, Union City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Corner - Union City image

 

Falafel Corner - Union City

31080 Union City Boulevard, Union City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Combo Platter$15.99
Gyro Meat, Chicken, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
Gyro Platter$14.99
Gyro Meat, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
Gyro Wrap$10.99
Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Salata, Tzatziki, Pita Bread
