Union City restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • BBQ • POKE
Anytime Hawaiian
32136 Alvarado Blvd, Union City
|Popular items
|Garlic Chicken
|$14.99
|Spam Musubi
|$2.99
|Mac Salad
|$3.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Backyard Bayou
32280 Dyer Street, Union City
|Popular items
|Bayou Bucket
|$80.00
|Corn (1)
|$1.00
|Snow Crab Legs (lb)
|$35.00
Cafe 86- Union City
34391 Alvarado-Niles Road, Union City
|Popular items
|Ube Crack Cheesecake
|$3.99
Our deliciously creamy ube cheesecake sitting on top of a buttery Skyflakes crust.
|Ube Leche Flan Cupcake
|$3.99
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
|Ube Milk TEA
|$4.45
24oz Ube mixed with Milk Tea
Falafel Corner - Union City
31080 Union City Boulevard, Union City
|Popular items
|Combo Platter
|$15.99
Gyro Meat, Chicken, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
|Gyro Platter
|$14.99
Gyro Meat, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
|Gyro Wrap
|$10.99
Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Salata, Tzatziki, Pita Bread