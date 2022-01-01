Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Union City

Go
Union City restaurants
Toast

Union City restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Sunright Tea Studio

34563 Alvarado-Niles Rd, Union City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pudding Boba Milk$5.85
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
Cream Pudding Milk Tea$5.35
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Union City

34391 Alvarado-Niles Road, Union City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Halo Halo Bread Pudding$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
More about Cafe 86- Union City

Browse other tasty dishes in Union City

Chicken Sandwiches

Thai Tea

Salmon

Map

More near Union City to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (157 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston