Union City restaurants you'll love

Union City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Union City

Must-try Union City restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Sliders Burger Joint To Go - Union City

4550 Jonesboro Road suite c, Union City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Joint Sloppy Chili Cheese Dog$6.50
Our hot dog topped with our famous homemade chili (Beef, or Turkey) and blended cheddar cheese.
Bacon Cheddar Big Joint$14.00
Bacon Cheddar Big Joint
Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, and topped with our thick smoked bacon (turkey or pork) smothered in Slice cheddar cheese.
Jack Daniels w/ Provolone Cheese Joint$14.00
Our hand crafted burger grilled to perfection, pan seared in our homemade Jack Daniels infused sauce, and smothered with provolone cheese.
More about Sliders Burger Joint To Go - Union City
Faux Real Burger image

 

Faux Real Burger

3985 Jonesboro Rd, Union City

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Faux Real Burger
CRU Soufside image

 

Citizens Lanes

5100 Goodson Connector Rd, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Citizens Lanes
Restaurant banner

 

Southside Lanes and Lounge

5100 Goodson Connector Rd., Union City

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Southside Lanes and Lounge
