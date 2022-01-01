Union City restaurants you'll love

Union City restaurants
  • Union City

Union City's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cake
Bakeries
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try Union City restaurants

Cortaditos image

 

Cortaditos

4501 Park Ave, Union City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Croqueta de Jamon$1.25
"BEST in TOWN", a dough made with ground ham, seasoned with spices, milk, butter... then breaded and fried.
Café con Leche$1.85
You may call it Latte.
Medianoche$7.00
Medianoche (midnight) bread with yellow mustard, swiss cheese, ham, pickles, and our oven roasted pork.
More about Cortaditos
Tropical Juice Bar 1702 Bergenline Avenue image

 

Tropical Juice Bar 1702 Bergenline Avenue

1702 Bergenline Avenue, Union City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Super Red Juice$5.99
This delicious juice is the perfect mix, of vegetables carrots, beets & orange juice, is a pick me up after or before your work day, 20 oz
Sandwiches$6.99
with your choice grilled meat and American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pink sauce, serve on a toasted roll.
Hurricane Piña$5.99
Awaken your taste buds with this amazing, meal replacement smoothie with real pineapple / real mango / oats/ Whey protein & piña colada. 20 oz
More about Tropical Juice Bar 1702 Bergenline Avenue
El Fenix Bakery image

 

El Fenix Bakery

4211 Bergenline Ave, Union City

Avg 3.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Fenix Bakery
