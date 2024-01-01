Chicken sandwiches in Union City
Union City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Tutti Frutti Juice Bar
3513 Park Ave, Union City
|3. Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato
Roast & C.R.E.A.M. - 1620 Bergenline Ave
1620 Bergenline Ave, Union City
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Indulge in a crispy and satisfying delight with our Crispy Chicken Sandwich served on ciabatta. Sink your teeth into a tender, golden-brown chicken breast, expertly breaded and fried to perfection for a satisfying crunch with every bite. Nestled between two slices of freshly baked ciabatta bread, this culinary masterpiece is complemented with crisp lettuce, juicy tomato slices, and zesty pickles for a burst of flavor and texture
Served with lettuce, tomato; a side pickle + french fries or small house salad