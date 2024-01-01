Chicken sandwiches in Union City

Indulge in a crispy and satisfying delight with our Crispy Chicken Sandwich served on ciabatta. Sink your teeth into a tender, golden-brown chicken breast, expertly breaded and fried to perfection for a satisfying crunch with every bite. Nestled between two slices of freshly baked ciabatta bread, this culinary masterpiece is complemented with crisp lettuce, juicy tomato slices, and zesty pickles for a burst of flavor and texture

Served with lettuce, tomato; a side pickle + french fries or small house salad

