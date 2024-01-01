Ham sandwiches in Union City
Tutti Frutti Juice Bar
3513 Park Ave, Union City
|2. Regular Ham and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.50
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Roast & C.R.E.A.M. - 1620 Bergenline Ave
1620 Bergenline Ave, Union City
|Naño - Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
Savor the perfect combination of comfort and sophistication with our Panini Ham and Cheese Sandwich. This classic favorite features thinly sliced ham and melty cheese layered between two slices of artisanal bread, expertly pressed until golden and crispy.