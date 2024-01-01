Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Union City

Union City restaurants
Union City restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Tutti Frutti Juice Bar

3513 Park Ave, Union City

2. Regular Ham and Cheese Sandwich$5.50
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Roast & C.R.E.A.M. - 1620 Bergenline Ave

1620 Bergenline Ave, Union City

Naño - Ham & Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Savor the perfect combination of comfort and sophistication with our Panini Ham and Cheese Sandwich. This classic favorite features thinly sliced ham and melty cheese layered between two slices of artisanal bread, expertly pressed until golden and crispy.
