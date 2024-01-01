Omelettes in Union City
Union City restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Tutti Frutti Juice Bar
Tutti Frutti Juice Bar
3513 Park Ave, Union City
|4. Breakfast Omelette
|$8.00
Egg, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Avocado and Toast
|3. Breakfast Omelette
|$8.00
Egg, Ham, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Avocado and Toast
More about Roast & C.R.E.A.M. - 1620 Bergenline Ave
Roast & C.R.E.A.M. - 1620 Bergenline Ave
1620 Bergenline Ave, Union City
|"IM LIT" - Build your Own Omelette
|$14.50
Create your perfect omelette with our customizable option! Choose any three ingredients from our list to craft a personalized masterpiece. Additional ingredients beyond the first three will incur an extra charge. Served with home fries and toast.