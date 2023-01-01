Pastelito in Union City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Fenix Bakery image

 

El Fenix Bakery

4211 Bergenline Ave, Union City

Avg 3.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Pastelitos de Carne (25 Units)$15.00
More about El Fenix Bakery
Cortaditos image

 

Cortaditos - Union City

4501 Park Ave, Union City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastelito Carne$1.65
Using our family recipe pastry dough, filled with seasoned ground beef, raisins, & olives.
Pastelito Guayaba$1.45
Our family recipe pastry dough filled with guava paste.
Pastelito Gua & Queso$1.60
Made with our family recipe dough, filled with Guava paste & cream cheese.
More about Cortaditos - Union City
