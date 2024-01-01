Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Union City

Go
Union City restaurants
Toast

Union City restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Tutti Frutti Juice Bar

3513 Park Ave, Union City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4. Tuna Sandwich$7.00
Tuna, Lettuce and Tomato
More about Tutti Frutti Juice Bar
Item pic

 

Roast & C.R.E.A.M. - 1620 Bergenline Ave

1620 Bergenline Ave, Union City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Delight in the comforting simplicity of our Classic Tuna Sandwich on multigrain toast.
Crafted with care, this timeless favorite features a generous serving of premium albacore tuna mixed with creamy mayonnaise, crunchy celery, and a hint of refreshing lemon juice. Nestled between slices of hearty multigrain toast, this sandwich offers a satisfying crunch with each bite.
Served with lettuce, tomato; a side pickle + french fries or small house salad
More about Roast & C.R.E.A.M. - 1620 Bergenline Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Union City

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Ham Sandwiches

Quiche

Omelettes

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Union City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2588 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

West New York

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2588 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1300 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston