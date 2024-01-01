Tuna sandwiches in Union City

Delight in the comforting simplicity of our Classic Tuna Sandwich on multigrain toast.

Crafted with care, this timeless favorite features a generous serving of premium albacore tuna mixed with creamy mayonnaise, crunchy celery, and a hint of refreshing lemon juice. Nestled between slices of hearty multigrain toast, this sandwich offers a satisfying crunch with each bite.

Served with lettuce, tomato; a side pickle + french fries or small house salad

