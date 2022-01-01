Union City restaurants you'll love

Union City restaurants
Toast
  • Union City

Union City's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Union City restaurants

Sammie's image

 

Sammie's

1401 W Reelfoot Ave #104, Union City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Skins$4.29
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chives, on 3 Delicious Potato Skins w/ a Side of Ranch or Honey Mustard
Prime Rib$8.99
Real Prime Rib, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, horseradish mayo on our signature toasted ciabatta bread
Cookies Hot From The Oven$1.19
CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! A Hot & Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie fresh from the oven. Nuff Said
Higher Ground Coffee Co. image

 

Higher Ground Coffee Co.

320 W Reelfoot Avenue, Union City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Caramel Macchiato$4.60
20oz Vanilla Iced Nirvana$4.40
20oz Caramel Karma Frappe$5.10
Banner pic

 

Bricks and Brews

204 S. First St., Union City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
butcher special pizza$15.00
pepperoni, kielbasa, grilled chicken, and bacon pieces
buffalo chicken wrap$10.00
grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
chocolate chip cookie pizza 12"$8.00
Restaurant banner

 

The Fixx

1 Union City St, Union City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
