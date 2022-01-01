Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Union City

Union City restaurants
Union City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Bricks and Brews

204 S. First St., Union City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
basic chicken wrap$10.00
grilled or fried chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard
buffalo chicken wrap$10.00
grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
More about Bricks and Brews
Sammie's

1401 W Reelfoot Ave #104, Union City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Avocado Wrap$6.99
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Coated in Buffalo Hot Sauce, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Mixed Greens Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch
More about Sammie's

