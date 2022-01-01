Chicken wraps in Union City
Union City restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Bricks and Brews
Bricks and Brews
204 S. First St., Union City
|basic chicken wrap
|$10.00
grilled or fried chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard
|buffalo chicken wrap
|$10.00
grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
More about Sammie's
Sammie's
1401 W Reelfoot Ave #104, Union City
|Chipotle Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$6.99
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch Dressing, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Naturally Lean Roasted Chicken, Coated in Buffalo Hot Sauce, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Mixed Greens Choice of Regular or Lite Ranch