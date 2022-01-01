Go
Union Coffee Co

42 South Street

Popular Items

Sm Latte$3.92
Lg Americano$3.69
Lg Drip Coffee$2.81
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar$5.00
Avocado Toast$6.75
Half avocado spread on choice of multigrain, sourdough, or gluten-free (+$1.00), topped with baby greens and house-made pickled carrots and red onion, salt, pepper, and olive oil
Lg Latte$5.53
Hot Tea$2.30
Default Large
Almond Croissant$3.75
Egg & Cheddar$3.50
Lg Cold Brew$4.15
Location

42 South Street

Milford NH

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
