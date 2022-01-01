Go
Union Corners Brewery

2438 Winnebago Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (201 reviews)

Popular Items

Take Out Bluegill$14.50
5 pieces of Cajun-style fried Bluegill. Comes with coleslaw, tarter sauce, and a grilled lemon. Choice of side.
Sliced Smoked Brisket, 1 lb$13.00
comes with complimentary BBQ sauce packet and side of pickled cucumber & onions
Clock Shadow Curds$9.00
Hand-battered buttermilk-soaked Clock Shadow Creamery white cheese curds. Lightly fried and served with a side of house Ranch sauce.
Vege: Y Vegan: N GF: N
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce. Comes with russet or sweet potato fries
Cornbread$1.75
Stalzy's Butter Bun$1.25
Bluegill Fish Fry$16.00
1/2 lb of gluten free Cajun style bluegill and your choice of fries. Comes with a side of house made tartar sauce
Take Out Pollock$13.00
4 pieces of cajun-style breaded Pollock. Comes with creamy coleslaw, tarter sauce, lemon and your choice of side.
Pretzel Bun$1.25
Potato Salad, 1/2 b$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2438 Winnebago Street

Madison WI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
