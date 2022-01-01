Union Corners Brewery
Come on in and enjoy!
2438 Winnebago Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2438 Winnebago Street
Madison WI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dexter's Pub
Madison's Neighborhood Craft Beer Bar!
The Bur Oak
Come in and enjoy!
Ahan
Ahan, meaning food in Lao, was created by Jamie Hoang and Chuckie Brown. Their goal is to bring Asian inspired dishes using local ingredients to the Madison restaurant scene.
Milio's
Come in and enjoy!