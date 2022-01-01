Go
Union & Finch restaurant

1528 W. Union St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Savory Stack$13.00
2 pancakes topped with 2 sunny-side up eggs, pecanwood bacon, housemade bourbon butter, maple syrup, bacon salt.
Waffles Foster$12.50
Waffle topped with bourbon caramel sauce, brûléed banana, fresh berries, housemade whipped cream, macadamia nuts
Union Omelette$12.00
3 eggs, tomatoes, pecanwood bacon, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and choice of white, wheat or rye toast
Pinapple Juice$2.50
Cranberry$2.50
Location

Allentown PA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Cali Burrito

At Cali Burrito we aim to provide the healthiest, best tasting food possible in a minimum amount of time. Founders Shawn and Nick wanted to bring the Cali vibe to the Lehigh Valley after living in California for 10 years. The idea for the restaurant was born out of numerous surf trips up and down the California coast.
So sit back, enjoy a burrito and feel that mellow Cali vibe.
Our food is fresh, our flavor bold.
Just let us know if you want some heat!

Ringer's Roost

Excellent service & the best food in the West End

Soul Soup - Allentown Farmers Market

Quick Service Award winning soups, fresh bread, and daily pre-prepared Boars Head Hoagies and wraps.

The Udder Bar

The Udder Bar is a family owned and operated ice cream parlor in the heart of the West End Theatre District. Our ice cream is made fresh on the premise daily. Choose from over 40 flavors of hand dipped ice cream, Soft Serve and Water Ice. We offer Vegan Ice Cream and Waffles Waffles Waffles! Liege Waffles, Bubbles Waffles, Waffles Tacos is just the tip of the iceberg at The Udder Bar! Open for counter service, Call Ahead Ordering and Online Curbside Delivery. We will be udderly excited to see you!

