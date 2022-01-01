Go
Union Flats Seafood Company

Sustainably sourced seafood by the seashore!

37 Union St

Popular Items

DIRTY FISH & CHIPS$22.00
crispy hake, okonomi sauce, kewpie, mint & charred shishito vinegar, radish, scallions, lime, malt vinegar beef fat fries
FLUKE CRUDO$15.00
local fluke, lime olive oil, 3 year rice vinegar, pickled grapes, cilantro berries, celery leaves
LAND & SEA BOARD$19.00
house made & rotating land & sea charcuterie, grilled focaccia, grainy mustard, seasonal pickles
Key Lime Pie$8.00
PARISIAN GNOCCHI$22.00
house made parisian gnocchi, brown butter, roasted pumpkin, mint, chili
GREENS & GRAINS SALAD$17.00
GREENS, FETA, TURKISH YOGURT, BEET, CARROT, SCALLION, FARROW
UNION FLATS CLAMCAKES$13.00
3 sustainably sourced clam cakes, chouricó aioli, fresh herbs
UNION FLATS CLAM CHOWDER
Union Flats clam chowder w/ house smoked keilbasa, little necks, dill oil, house curry oyster crackers
SMASH BURGER (MAC ATTACK)$20.00
2 - 4oz. local beef smashed patties, yellow american, smoked bacon, kewpie, spicy pepper relish, sesame seed bun, beef fat fries, pickled veg
CLEAN FISH & CHIPS$20.00
crispy tempura'd local hake, beef fat fries, house made tartar, pickled vegetables
Location

37 Union St

New Bedford MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 am
