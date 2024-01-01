Union Grub - 31 Musick
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
31 Musick, Irvine CA 92618
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Western Hospitality Group - Chef Joe To-Go
No Reviews
1 Spectrum Pointe Dr. #310 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurant
Boba Bee - 25432 Trabuco Rd Unit 103, Lake Forest, CA 92630
No Reviews
25432 Trabuco Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Irvine
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurant