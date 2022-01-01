Go
Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze

Union Hmong Kitchen, located in the North Loop of Minneapolis in Graze Provisions + Libations Food Hall

520 North 4th Street

Popular Items

Hmong Sausage$7.00
Choice of sauce
Zoo Siab Meal - Fried Tofu$16.00
Fried Tofu, 1 side of purple sticky rice, 1 side, lettuce, pickled veggies, and Thai Basil Silken Tofu “Mayo” (V, GF)
Zoo Siab Meal - Hilltribe Grilled Chicken Leg + Thigh$16.00
Hilltribe Grilled Chicken Leg + Thigh, 1 side of purple sticky rice, 1 side, lettuce, pickled veggies, and Piri Piri Hot Sauce (GF)
Zoo Siab Meal - Hmong Sausage$17.00
Hmong Sausage, 1 side of purple sticky rice, 1 side, lettuce, pickled veggies, and Krunchy Chile Oil (GF)
Taro Chips$9.00
Cotija, Tiger Bite Sauce, thai basil silken tofu “mayo”, chopped herbs (VR,GF)
Zoo Siab Meal - Skirt Steak$18.00
Grilled Skirt Steak, 1 side of purple sticky rice, 1 side, lettuce, pickled veggies, and Lemongrass Scallion Dressing (GF)
Zoo Siab Meal - BBQ Pork$17.00
BBQ Pork, 1 side of purple sticky rice, 1 side, lettuce, and pickled veggies, Tiger Bite Hot Sauce (GF)
Location

520 North 4th Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
