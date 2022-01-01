Union Jack Pub - Speedway
Who doesn’t love a great pizza and beer combo? At the Union Jack Pub we offer just that and so much more. With our signature Chicago style pizza, unique stuffed crust pizza or our thinner option in our regular curst, there is a pizza type for everyone. Whether it’s a hardy meat filled or veggies you desire we can help with that. You won’t be disappointed or leave hungry.
6225 West 25th Street
Location
6225 West 25th Street
Speedway IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Speedway
Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!
O'Reilly's Irish Pub & Restaurant- Speedway
Come in and enjoy!
Vinny’s Drive Bar
Vinny's Drive Bar - 707 N. Lynhurst, Indianapolis, IN 46224 - Spirits, Restaurant, Sports. Vinny's offers a wide variety of entertainment: Touch Tunes, Darts, Electronic Bowling, Golden Tee, Driving Range, Corn Hole, Horseshoe Pit and more. We have a heated covered patio and a fire pit on beautiful concrete patio.
Artisan Bakery and Pastries
Come in and enjoy!