Go
Toast

Union Jack Pub - Westfield

For more than 40 years, Union Jack has been serving the Indianapolis community and surrounding areas. we are proud to be a small, family owned business and we are thankful for the support.

110 S Union St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel Bread Sticks$10.50
Fish & Chips$11.50
California Chicken Wrap$13.00
Caesar Salad (Side)$5.50
16" Traditional (Please allow 45 minutes)$19.50
14" Deep Dish (Please allow 45 minutes)$20.50
Chopped Salad$12.00
7" Personal Pan Pizza$12.00
Thin Crust$15.00
10" Deep Dish (Please allow 45 minutes)$16.00
See full menu

Location

110 S Union St

Westfield IN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greek's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Westfield's own Greek's Pizzeria!!!
We have a great selection of wines, craft beers, and everyday favorites!
First time? Try our famous garlic butter breadsticks!
Eat Happy! Since 1969

Field Brewing

No reviews yet

Field Brewing gift cards are the perfect holiday gift!

Bub's Burgers

No reviews yet

Looking for a fast, tasty burger on Indy's northside? Bub's Burgers, nestled in vibrant Westfield, Indiana near the Grand Park Sports Complex, has been serving up a faster, cooler and more streamlined version of the original Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream since 2015. Like a hip younger brother, Bub's Burgers has learned the best traits of the original -- quality food and a unique fun dining experience -- and added its own updated twist.

Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston