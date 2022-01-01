Go
Toast

Union Jack Pub - Broad Ripple

pub (pŭb) n. 1859, slang shortening of public house. A place where families and friends share meals, laughs, tears, ideas, celebrations ... Life.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

921 Broad Ripple Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (4474 reviews)

Popular Items

Tenderloin Sandwich$11.50
Chicken Fingers & Fries$11.00
16" Traditional$19.00
Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.00
7" Personal Pan Pizza$10.00
14" Indy Style Deep$19.50
California Chicken Wrap$12.00
Bavarian Pretzel Bread Sticks$10.00
Fish & Chips$10.00
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

921 Broad Ripple Ave

Indianapolis IN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Monon Food Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

317 Burger

No reviews yet

Indy's best burgers, wings & beer!

317 BBQ

No reviews yet

We believe in keeping things simple and doing it well. We honor the culture of texas style barbecue while utilizing local products. Although we don't have access to Texas specific woods (ie. mesquite and post oak), we source local DNR approved hickory and oak. Our meats are cooked over hard wood for a delicious, smokey finish. 317BBQ's in-house team works diligently to prepare scratch sides, sauces and desserts for your enjoyment.

Public Greens

No reviews yet

Public Greens Ripple is open for Dinning room seating. Online ordering pickup on the Monon side of the building. Walk-ups accepted. Patio is opening for dining.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston