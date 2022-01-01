Go
Toast

Union Jack's - Columbia

Occupying over 9,000 square feet in the heart of Columbia, Maryland, makes this 'Mega-Pub' one of Columbia’s largest entertainment venues and home to your 'One-Stop-Shop' for food and entertainment! Come on down and enjoy either lunch, dinner or brunch at this British-style restaurant/pub. The menu features traditional British fare as well as time-honored American restaurant cuisine. Or try kickin' back after work at our lively watering hole featuring 30 beers on tap from England, Europe or 'State-Side'.

GRILL

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy • $$

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)

Popular Items

One-Eyed Jack$14.50
Eight ounce fresh beef burger, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a dill pickle. Served on a toasted English muffin.
"The Burger"$12.50
Eight ounce fresh beef burger with cheese.
King Reuben$14.50
Shaved first cut corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served on toasted rye bread.
Fish and Chips$18.50
Two Ale-battered Haddock fillets. Served with thick cut English-style chips, Fuji apple slaw and a side of remoulade.
Fried Pickles$8.00
Ale-battered long cut dill slices, served with a side of remoulade sauce.
Cajun Chicken Club$13.00
Blackened chicken breast, provolone cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato with a chipotle ranch spread. Served on Texas Toast.
Lady Jane Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, pistachios, red grapes, and goat cheese. Served with a house-made champagne vinaigrette on the side.
House Pretzels$9.00
Warm Bavarian style pretzel sticks brushed with garlic butter. Served with a side of Colman's sweet and spicy mustard sauce.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken breasts, hearts of romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing inside a flour tortilla.
Chicken Tenders$10.50
Ale-battered tenders with your choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy

Columbia MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Food Market Columbia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Busboys and Poets

No reviews yet

Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.

PLNT Burger

No reviews yet

PLNT Burger is a 100% Plant-Based Burger Joint by Chef Spike Mendelsohn. We are located inside of Whole Foods Market by the bakery.

Po Boy Jim Columbia

No reviews yet

Po' Boy Jim is a Cajun Creole restaurant that specializes in hand-crafting the world's best Traditional and Special Po' Boy sandwiches.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston