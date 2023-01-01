Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Union

Union restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Napkins - Union

1424 Morris Avenue, Union

Avg 4.6 (3792 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad$12.50
Classic Caesar Topped w/ Grilled Chicken Marinated in Buffalo Sauce. Topped w/ Crumbled Blue Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.50
Classic Caesar topped with grilled chicken marinated in buffalo sauce topped with crumbled blue cheese.
More about Johnny Napkins - Union
Item pic

 

Mike's Pizza - Union

1235 W Chestnut St, Union

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.95
Buffalo crispy chicken,
bacon, romaine, gorgonzola,
cherry tomatoes, tortilla
chips, with ranch dressing
More about Mike's Pizza - Union

