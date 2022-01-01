Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Union

Go
Union restaurants
Toast

Union restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Cioffi's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

Cioffi's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

929 Stuyvesant Avenue, Union

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$15.95
More about Cioffi's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Main pic

 

Glendale Pizzeria - 1367 Stuyvesant Avenue

1367 Stuyvesant Avenue, Union

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$11.50
More about Glendale Pizzeria - 1367 Stuyvesant Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Union

Garlic Knots

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Baked Ziti

Chicken Pizza

Eggplant Parm

Garlic Bread

Chicken Rolls

Map

More near Union to explore

Newark

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1867 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston