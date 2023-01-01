Cheeseburgers in Union
Union restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Mike's Pizza - Union
Mike's Pizza - Union
1235 W Chestnut St, Union
|Cheeseburger + Fries + Drink
|$8.95
Cheeseburger served with lettuce tomato ketchup mayo pickles and american cheese.
|Bacon CheeseBurger
|$12.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo,ketchup, onions, pickles, applewood smoked bacon and american cheese.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$10.95
Standard toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo,ketchup, onions, pickles and american cheese and side of fries