Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Union

Go
Union restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Union
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Union restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Napkins

1424 Morris Avenue, Union

Avg 4.6 (3792 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Johnny Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$10.95
Chicken Francaise Sandwich$11.25
More about Johnny Napkins
Item pic

 

Mike's Pizza

1235 W Chestnut St, Union

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$10.95
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Mozzarella.
Chicken Vodka Parmigiana Sandwich$11.95
Crispy chicken, signature vodka sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Chicken Francese Sandwich$12.95
Chicken sautéed in a lemon butter sauce, fresh mozzarella
More about Mike's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Union

Grilled Chicken

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Penne

Mac And Cheese

Cobb Salad

Chicken Salad

Spaghetti

Map

More near Union to explore

Newark

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston