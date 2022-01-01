Chicken sandwiches in Union
Union restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Johnny Napkins
1424 Morris Avenue, Union
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
|Johnny Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$10.95
|Chicken Francaise Sandwich
|$11.25
Mike's Pizza
1235 W Chestnut St, Union
|Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$10.95
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Mozzarella.
|Chicken Vodka Parmigiana Sandwich
|$11.95
Crispy chicken, signature vodka sauce and Mozzarella cheese
|Chicken Francese Sandwich
|$12.95
Chicken sautéed in a lemon butter sauce, fresh mozzarella