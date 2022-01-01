Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Union

Go
Union restaurants
Toast

Union restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Napkins

1424 Morris Avenue, Union

Avg 4.6 (3792 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Mac & Cheese$14.75
Napkins Mac & Cheese$12.50
Mac & Cheese Bites$8.75
More about Johnny Napkins
Item pic

 

Mike's Pizza

1235 W Chestnut St, Union

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac and Cheese$3.95
Mac and Cheese Wedges$9.95
Why You’ll Love it
Creamy cheddar cheese mixed with stick macaroni and coated with a crispy cheddar batter is a twist on a kid’s favorite..
More about Mike's Pizza
The Chippery- Union image

 

The Chippery- Union

2698 US Hwy 22 Center, unit C, Union

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$4.00
More about The Chippery- Union

Browse other tasty dishes in Union

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Salad

Penne

Garlic Bread

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Nuggets

Eggplant Parm

Spaghetti

Map

More near Union to explore

Newark

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston