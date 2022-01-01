Go
Union Restaurant

UNION is a restaurant and wine bar in Old Pasadena featuring a deeply personal, seasonally Californian interpretation of Northern Italian cuisine. Owner Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser have curated a rustic yet elegant menu that brings the farmer and guest together, to celebrate the beauty of simplicity, seasonal ingredients, and the delight of a meal with friends. We look forward to serving you soon.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

37 East Union St. • $$$

Avg 4.4 (4568 reviews)

Popular Items

Squid Ink Lumache$32.00
Maine lobster, fennel, lemon, truffle butter.
Torchetti$27.00
Calabrese pork ragu, house ricotta, fried rosemary, peperoncini.
Arugula Salad$15.00
Pecorino Romano, lemon, olive oil.
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$22.00
Pecorino Romano, black pepper, 63ºc egg
Pork Meatballs$19.00
DiNapoli San Marzano tomato, caper berries, chile.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$32.00
Pork Meatballs, Amatriciana Sauce, garlic bread
Spaghetti$22.00
San Marzano tomato, garlic, Fresno chili, Parmigiano.
Local Wild Mushrooms$23.00
Polenta, Pedro Ximenez sherry vinegar, truffle butter.
PICK UP
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

37 East Union St.

Pasadena CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
