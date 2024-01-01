Tacos in Union Pier
Union Pier restaurants that serve tacos
TapaTaco
16220 Lakeshore Rd, Union Pier
|Taco Dinner Plate
|$16.00
Two of the same taco of your choosing w/ black beans & green rice
|Taco
|$5.00
Choose corn or flour tortilla and your filling
Union Pier Social
16036 Red Arrow Highway, Union Pier
|Spicy Chicken Tacos
|$15.00
Pulled jerk chicken with pineapple habanero crema, mango salsa, and plantain chips
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$16.00
Lightly seasoned sashimi ahi tuna, blended with fresh cucumbers and tomatoes, tossed in a teriyaki sauce, topped with avocado and sriracha aioli
Add Grilled Chicken (5) or Shrimp (6)