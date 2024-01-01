Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Union Pier

Go
Union Pier restaurants
Toast

Union Pier restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

TapaTaco

16220 Lakeshore Rd, Union Pier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Dinner Plate$16.00
Two of the same taco of your choosing w/ black beans & green rice
Taco$5.00
Choose corn or flour tortilla and your filling
More about TapaTaco
Item pic

 

Union Pier Social

16036 Red Arrow Highway, Union Pier

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Tacos$15.00
Pulled jerk chicken with pineapple habanero crema, mango salsa, and plantain chips
Ahi Tuna Tacos$16.00
Lightly seasoned sashimi ahi tuna, blended with fresh cucumbers and tomatoes, tossed in a teriyaki sauce, topped with avocado and sriracha aioli
Ahi Tuna Tacos$16.00
Fettuccini tossed with mushrooms and a creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Add Grilled Chicken (5) or Shrimp (6)
More about Union Pier Social

Browse other tasty dishes in Union Pier

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Cake

Map

More near Union Pier to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Niles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1970 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston