U Street Pizza

restaurateur Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser. Petulla and Keyser, who is originally from upstate New York, will be bringing their spin on New York-style pizza along with small seasonal dishes like fried squash blossom saltimbocca, salads, sides and soft serve to LA’s culinary scene through the lens of Union's ethos and made with high-quality, market-driven ingredients.

PIZZA

33 E Union St • $$

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)

Popular Items

U Street House Salad$14.00
market greens, zucchini, carrots, radishes, caciocavallo, honey lemon vin
CAESAR$16.00
PEPPERONI$21.75
Red sauce, Ezzo sausage pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, oregano
CHEESE$16.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, basil
SAUSAGE$21.75
Red sauce, fennel sausage, red onion, red bell pepper, shredded mozzarella, fior di latte, basil
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$16.00
Red pepper romesco, parsly, bianco sardo
VODKA PEPPERONI$22.75
Cream, mozzarella, provolone, ezzo pepperoni, vodka sauce, mozzarella, oregano
RANCH$2.50
PETALUMA$21.75
Organic Petaluma mozzarella, sauce passata, pecorino romano, California EVOO
PINEAPPLE PIG$22.00
Yucatan braised pork shoulder, house pickled Fresno, charred pineapple, mozzarella, fior di latte, basil
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

33 E Union St

Pasadena CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
