U Street Pizza
restaurateur Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser. Petulla and Keyser, who is originally from upstate New York, will be bringing their spin on New York-style pizza along with small seasonal dishes like fried squash blossom saltimbocca, salads, sides and soft serve to LA’s culinary scene through the lens of Union's ethos and made with high-quality, market-driven ingredients.
PIZZA
33 E Union St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
33 E Union St
Pasadena CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Der Wolf
Come in and enjoy!
Perle
Perle is the first solo venture from Michelin-trained chef, Dean Yasharian, featuring sustainable-focused, classic French dishes as well as modern, seasonal creations influenced by California’s fresh cuisine. Perle features a unique mirrored-menu concept, with one of Los Angeles' first French mirrored-menus which features seafood and meat on one side, and plant-based and vegetarian on the other. The menu was thoughtfully created with "every" diner in mind, with a variety of gluten-free items also available on both menus.
We are proud of our French/California-inspired cuisine, crafted with the utmost attention to detail, and focusing on quality ingredients, sustainability, and utilizing organic produce whenever possible.
Perle's extensive wine and beer list is carefully hand-selected by our general manager — Certified Sommelier and Cicerone, Lisa Witkowski, formerly of Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons, Le District, and Petit Trois Le Valley.
HNTea Organic Tea House
Organic Tea House
Bodegon Nº 69
Come in and enjoy!