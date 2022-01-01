Go
Union Public House

We offer honest food and clever libations served in a stylish atmosphere. Dedicated to uncompromising quality, Union showcases made-from-scratch American fare using local and sustainable ingredients. Featuring award winning happy hour, handcrafted cocktails, 30 beers on tap, Tucson’s largest whiskey selection, plus 18 large screen TVs for sports programming, and weekend brunch draw large crowds, while the comfortable patio is a prime spot for an alfresco family dinner or drinks with friends overlooking the courtyard of St. Philip’s Plaza while enjoying live music.
Located at the SE corner of River and Campbell, in the beautiful St. Philip’s Plaza, Union Public House is close to it all. Join us for brunch, lunch, dinner and late night in one of Tucson’s premier restaurant locations!

FRENCH FRIES

4340 N Campbell Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (1547 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$9.00
baked cavatappi, leek creme, white cheddar, cracked pepper crust
BBB$9.50
brussel sprouts, bacon, beets, honey
Chicken Fingers$12.50
buttermilk fried chicken
choice of TWO: buffalo sauce, honey mustard, sriracha honey sesame, or whiskey BBQ
Fish & Chips$16.50
beer-battered arctic cod, fries, malt vinegar tartar, spinach slaw
Caesar$9.00
chopped romaine, classic caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, garlic crouton
Union Burger$15.00
local chuck patty, red dragon english cheddar, pickled onion, arugula, bacon jam, brioche bun
Chicken Sand$14.50
grilled chicken, provolone, roasted green chilis, smoked cascabel aioli, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, focaccia
Market$13.50
quinoa, spring mix, grilled artichokes, avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, lemon-honey vinaigrette
Pasta Fresca$16.00
Fettuccine style pasta tossed with artichoke hearts, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, shallots, spinach, in a lemon caper butter topped with our signature thyme Juice.
Served with grilled bread
Noodle Bowl$15.00
chilled rice noodles, blackened tofu, sesame-hoisin vinaigrette, pickled vegetables, cilantro, mint, smoked peanuts
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4340 N Campbell Ave

Tucson AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
