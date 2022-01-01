We offer honest food and clever libations served in a stylish atmosphere. Dedicated to uncompromising quality, Union showcases made-from-scratch American fare using local and sustainable ingredients. Featuring award winning happy hour, handcrafted cocktails, 30 beers on tap, Tucson’s largest whiskey selection, plus 18 large screen TVs for sports programming, and weekend brunch draw large crowds, while the comfortable patio is a prime spot for an alfresco family dinner or drinks with friends overlooking the courtyard of St. Philip’s Plaza while enjoying live music.

Located at the SE corner of River and Campbell, in the beautiful St. Philip’s Plaza, Union Public House is close to it all. Join us for brunch, lunch, dinner and late night in one of Tucson’s premier restaurant locations!



FRENCH FRIES

4340 N Campbell Ave • $$