Union Restaurant and GameYard
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
115 w chestnut • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
115 w chestnut
jeffersonville IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Parlour Jeffersonville
Hand Tossed Pizza and Incredible Sides!
Geraldine's Kitchen
Geraldine's Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch every day of the week. Our online ordering module allows you to schedule your pickup when you're ready for it, at least a half h our in advance. Note: Online ordering may not be available during our busy times on the weekends.
Thats My Dog Food Truck
Mobile Hotdog food truck.
Match Cigar Bar
Cigars and bourbon!