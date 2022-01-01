Go
Toast

Union Saloon

Come in and enjoy!

3645 Wallingford Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (300 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket$22.00
House-made BBQ sauce, house mayo, crispy shallots, mustard greens
Roast Mushroom & Fennel$19.00
Small Caesar + Chicken$14.00
Happy Fried Chicken
Classic Caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, bonito flakes, shaved parmesan
Chips And Dip$8.00
Kennebec potato chips, house-made caramelized onion dip
Saloon Old Fashioned$11.00
Spicy Shrimp$23.00
Bacon, tomato, coleslaw, jicama, pickled red onion, Jaime's special sauce
Fried Chicken$22.00
Chicken thighs, togarashi, house pickles, hot sauce, Olsen farms potatoes
Pork Verde$22.00
Slow braised pork, house mayo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, shaved red cabbage, pickled red onion
Large Caesar$16.00
German Chocolate$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3645 Wallingford Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Whale Wins

No reviews yet

Takeout available for brunch 8am-3pm, and dinner 5pm-8pm. For casse croute take out please give us a call.

Fiasco

No reviews yet

Italian Take Away and Bottle Shop

Joule

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting your local restaurant! From Seif and Rachel

Pablo - Wallingford

No reviews yet

Pablo y Pablo is a Mexican restaurant and bar that opens its pantry to ingredients and techniques from around the world. By bringing together combination of diverse tastes on our menu in a warm and inviting environment, we strive to evoke the same harmonious spirits of Pablo Picasso and Pablo Neruda; two artists who’s friendship found a common cause in both art and peace from different corners of the world. Pablo y Pablo aims to give a genuine dining experience to our guests that’s just as warm and energized as these two artists and their lasting friendship.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston