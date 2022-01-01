Go
Union Special is a counter service bakeshop and cafe at the Gateway Plaza on Crabtree Blvd.

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102

Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Turkey Melt$12.00
Fresh Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Gruyere, Crisp Apples, Arugula, and Roasted Tomato Aioli on our Sliced Sourdough
Union Latte (iced or hot)$4.50
All Espresso Drinks Are Served With 2 Shots of Espresso Unless Specified As An Add-On
German Chocolate Cake *WEEKEND ITEM*$4.50
Chocolate Croissant Dough, Coconut Pecan Filling, Chocolate Buttercream, Toasted Coconut
Egg & Cheese$5.50
Build Your Own Egg & Cheese (or without cheese) on Brioche Bun, Biscuit, Croissant, or Sourdough Toast w/ Soft Scrambled Eggs + Fontina Cheese
Add-on Bacon, Sausage, Tomato Slice OR ALL THREE!
The Union Egg Sandwich$9.50
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Fontina Cheese, Hash Brown, Romesco on our Brioche Bun Served with a Side Salad
Blue Corn Cookie$2.00
Cinnamon Bun$4.00
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Kouign Amann, Dipped in a Donut Glaze
Hashbrown$1.50
Union Sour (available everyday)$7.00
Our Sifted Whole Wheat and Spelt Sourdough is the Basis to all our Sour Mixes. Wide Open and Soft
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102

Raleigh NC

Sunday8:15 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:15 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday8:15 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday8:15 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday8:15 am - 2:45 pm
Friday8:15 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday8:15 am - 2:00 pm
Fine Folk Brick & Mortar

Fine Folk Restaurant & Wine Bar

Fine Folk

transforming the dining room at Union Special Bread into a full-service restaurant, Wednesday thru Saturday from five to nine.

Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard

Food & Drinks Served in a 100 year old former Gulf Oil Garage. New York Style Pizza made by Vic's Pizza Bus.

Clouds Taproom

Brewery Taproom

